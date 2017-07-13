World Briefs: Suicide bombers kill 15 in Nigeria

Suicide bombers kill 15 in Nigeria
MAIDUGURI (Nigeria) • At least 15 people were killed when four female suicide bombers from Boko Haram detonated their explosives in Maiduguri, north-east Nigeria, police said yesterday. Suicide bombings have killed at least 20,000.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Turkish Muslim cleric denies plans to flee US
SAYLORSBURG (Pennsylvania) • Mr Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of instigating last year's failed coup, said he has no plans to flee the US and will accept extradition if Washington agrees to a request by Ankara.
Mr Gulen, 79, has denied Turkey's claims that he was preparing to leave for Canada to avoid extradition.
REUTERS
Laptop ban lifted for Egypt, Morocco airlines
CAIRO • EgyptAir and Morocco's Royal Air Maroc say a ban against carry-on laptops on US-bound flights has been lifted. The ban - imposed amid fears that bombs concealed in electronics were being developed - remains in place for Saudi Arabia's two main airports in Riyadh and Jeddah.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
'Sort out citizens' rights before Brexit trade deal'
BRUSSELS • The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said yesterday there were many differences with Britain on citizens' rights that needed to be sorted out before talks on a trade deal could start.
He said the European Court of Justice should be the"ultimate guarantor" of those rights, and if Britain opposed this "it would create uncertainty".
REUTERS