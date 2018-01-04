World Briefs: Suicide bomber kills 11 in Nigeria

Suicide bomber kills 11 in Nigeria

ABUJA (Nigeria) • A suicide bomber killed 11 people yesterday in an attack on a mosque in north-east Nigeria, the epicentre of the conflict with the militant group Boko Haram, military officials and an aid worker said.

Nobody has claimed responsibility but the attack bears the hallmarks of Boko Haram, which uses suicide bombers in crowded public spaces such as mosques and markets.

REUTERS

Egypt to extend state of emergency

CAIRO • Egypt is to extend its nationwide state of emergency for three months from Jan 13 to tackle terrorism.

The state of emergency, first imposed last April after two church bombings, has been extended twice.

The latest extension is to allow security forces to "take (measures) necessary to confront the dangers and funding of terrorism and safeguard security in all parts of the country", said state news agency Mena on Tuesday. REUTERS

Norway's drivers pick electric over fuel oils OSLO • Electric or hybrid vehicles accounted for over half of all new cars sold in Norway last year, official data showed yesterday.

Zero-emission cars accounted for 20.9 per cent of total sales in 2017, while hybrid vehicles accounted for 31.3 per cent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Royal wedding set to boost UK economy

LONDON • Prince Harry's May 19 wedding to US actress Meghan Markle could give a £500 million (S$903 million) boost to Britain's economy as tourists flock to the country and Britons celebrate, an estimate shows.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the wedding of Harry's elder brother, William, to wife Kate in April 2011 led to an increase of 350,000 visitors to the UK compared with the same month the year before.

REUTERS