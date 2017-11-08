World Briefs: Study: Nations better primed for disasters

Study: Nations better primed for disasters

BONN (Germany) • Many nations have become less vulnerable to natural disasters because of improved preparedness, but Pacific island states remain most at risk, a study showed yesterday.

Climate change is raising risks by increasing the numbers of severe downpours, storm surges or heatwaves, according to the report issued on the sidelines of United Nations talks on climate change in Germany. REUTERS

Two children die as car hits classroom

SYDNEY • Two young children were killed and three seriously injured yesterday when a car ploughed into a wooden classroom at the Banksia Road Public School in western Sydney.

The licence of the 52-year-old woman driver was suspended and she was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and with negligent driving.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mugabe fires VP for showing 'disloyalty'

HARARE • Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has fired Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice-president for showing "traits of disloyalty", his information minister said, abruptly removing a favourite to succeed the 93-year-old leader.

The removal of Mr Mnangagwa on Monday provides a boost for Mr Mugabe's wife, Grace, who is seen as a potential successor.

REUTERS