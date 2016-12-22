World Briefs: Strong quake shakes Australia, Indonesia

Strong quake shakes Australia, Indonesia

SYDNEY • A 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Australia and parts of Indonesia yesterday, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The tremor struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia, United States seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Post-Brexit transition a possibility, says May

LONDON • Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is planning to negotiate Britain's future relationship with the European Union (EU) by 2019, but a transition period may be required after that.

Mrs May said companies and the government might require time to adjust, in her first comments about a possible transition arrangement to ease Britain's EU departure.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

4 policemen killed in Jordan shootout

AMMAN • Four Jordanian policemen were killed in clashes with Islamist militants near the southern city of Karak on Tuesday as the authorities hunted militants who killed 10 people on Sunday, security officials said.

At least one gunman was also killed in an exchange of fire at a house where terrorists linked to the four militants who staged Sunday's attack were taking cover.

REUTERS