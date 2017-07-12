World Briefs: Seven arrested in submarine deal probe

Seven arrested in submarine deal probe

JERUSALEM • Israeli police have arrested seven people this week over an alleged corruption scandal involving a submarine deal with Germany which reportedly involves people close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Those arrested were taken in for questioning on suspicion of offences, including bribery and money laundering, over a deal to buy Dolphin submarines from Germany's ThyssenKrupp.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

UK to hold inquiry into tainted blood scandal

LONDON • Britain will hold a public inquiry into contaminated blood supplied to patients in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) which killed at least 2,400 people, the government said yesterday.

During the 1970s and 1980s, blood products supplied to the NHS were contaminated with viruses such as HIV or hepatitis C, and infected thousands of people with haemophilia or other bleeding disorders.

REUTERS

Europe court upholds Belgian veil ban

STRASBOURG • The European Court of Human Rights yesterday upheld a Belgian ban on wearing the full-face niqab veil in public.

The court ruled that the restriction sought to guarantee social cohesion, the "protection of the rights and freedoms of others", and that it was "necessary in a democratic society", a statement said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE