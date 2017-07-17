World Briefs: Senegal halts sport events till elections

Senegal halts sport events till elections

DAKAR • Senegal yesterday suspended all sports and cultural events until elections at the end of the month, a day after eight people died in a football stadium disaster.

Legislative elections are due on July 30, and tensions are running high with prominent opposition leader and Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall campaigning from jail.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

German jets help Korean Air plane land

BERLIN • Two German air force jets were deployed yesterday to escort and help a South Korean plane land in Stuttgart after it lost contact with air traffic controllers.

The Korean Air plane, with about 200 people on board, was flying from Seoul to Zurich when communication with controllers in south-west Germany broke down.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Israel reopens holy site after attack

JERUSALEM • The Israeli authorities yesterday reopened an ultra-sensitive holy site closed after an attack that killed two policemen, but new security measures, including metal detectors, were being put in place.

Three Arab Israeli assailants opened fire on Israeli police last Friday in Jerusalem's Old City before fleeing to the nearby Haram al-Sharif, known to Jews as Temple Mount, where they were shot dead by security forces.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Polls open in Venezuela opposition vote

CARACAS • Polls opened in Venezuela yesterday in an opposition-organised vote to measure public support for President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the Constitution, against a backdrop of worsening political violence.

The authorities have refused to green-light a vote that has been presented as an act of civil disobedience, and supporters of Mr Maduro are boycotting it. The vote is not binding because it lacks the backing of the National Electoral Council.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

First woman to win Fields Medal dies

WASHINGTON • Ms Maryam Mirzakhani, an Iranian-born mathematician who was the first woman to win the coveted Fields Medal, maths' highest award, has died in a US hospital after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 40.

The award recognised her contributions to the fields of geometry and dynamical systems, particularly in understanding the symmetry of curved surfaces.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE