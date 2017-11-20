World Briefs: Search goes on for missing Argentine sub

Search goes on for missing Argentine sub

BUENOS AIRES • A multinational armada of aircraft and vessels yesterday scoured a patch of the South Atlantic for signs of a missing Argentine submarine.

There has been no contact with the ARA San Juan, a German-built diesel-electric submarine with 44 crew members aboard, since early last Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Israel to shut migrant detention centre

JERUSALEM • Israel's Cabinet voted yesterday to close a migrant detention centre, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an agreement to deport 40,000 Africans who entered the country illegally.

Ministers unanimously approved plans to shutter the Holot centre in southern Israel, and gave migrants a three-month deadline to leave the country or face deportation, said the Interior and Public Security ministries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE