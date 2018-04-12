World Briefs: Saudis plan canal to further isolate Qatar

Saudis plan canal to further isolate Qatar

DUBAI • Saudi Arabia has plans to dig a canal the length of its border with Qatar, to turn the peninsula into an island and further isolate it.

The planned "Salwa Canal" is to be dug by Egyptian companies, benefiting from the "Egyptian experience" in widening the Suez Canal, Sabq Online Newspaper reported on Monday.

It is the latest twist in the 10-month Gulf crisis, which has pitted Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain against Qatar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Panama to ban Venezuelan planes

PANAMA CITY • Panama said on Tuesday it was suspending Venezuelan airlines from flying into the country in a tit-for-tat move after Caracas last week barred its main carrier Copa.

The suspension, initially set for three months starting on April 25, comes as Latin American countries step up measures to isolate Venezuela where President Nicolas Maduro is accused of tightening his grip on power by trashing democracy while economic malaise deepens.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Search on for missing German billionaire

ZURICH • Swiss and Italian police continued their search yesterday for German retail magnate Karl-Erivan Haub who has been missing since Saturday when he failed to return from an off-piste skiing tour in the Alps.

The 58-year-old, whose family is among Germany's wealthiest, runs the Tengelmann Group. A Tengelmann spokesman said yesterday there were no new findings about Mr Haub's whereabouts.

REUTERS