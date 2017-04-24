World Briefs: Saudi king names son as US envoy

Saudi king names son as US envoy

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia has named an air force pilot who is a son of King Salman as ambassador to its major ally, the United States, with which ties are improving under President Donald Trump.

The appointment came among a series of orders issued by the King, who shuffled his Cabinet, restored civil service benefits, and replaced the head of the army that for two years has been fighting rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Conservationist shot in Kenya

NAIROBI • Gunmen shot and wounded Italian-born conservationist Kuki Gallmann at her conservation park in northern Kenya yesterday, said a source close to her family.

The 73-year-old author of the memoir titled I Dreamed Of Africa was shot in the stomach after a group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle she was driving, according to the source. "She has been shot in the stomach," said the source.

REUTERS

4 new holidays if Labour wins: Corbyn

LONDON • Britain's opposition Labour Party promised yesterday to introduce four new public holidays if it wins the snap election in June, marking the patron saint days of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn said the move would "give workers the break they deserve", while uniting the four nations that make up the United Kingdown, whose ties have been strained by the vote to leave the European Union.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Germany's AfD unveils election line-up

COLOGNE • The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) wrapped up a fractious party congress yesterday by choosing the team that will lead it into the September general election, after sidelining its most prominent personality.

Co-leader Frauke Petry announced last week she would not run, following weeks of infighting between populists and hard-right forces. Publicist Alexander Gauland, 76, and economist Alice Weidel, 38, will jointly lead the AfD campaign.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE