World Briefs: Saudi Arabia thwarts Houthi missile attack

Saudi Arabia thwarts Houthi missile attack

RIYADH • Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the capital Riyadh yesterday, a Saudi-led coalition said, the latest attack by a Yemeni group that could escalate a proxy war between the kingdom and regional rival Teheran.

A spokesman for the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said a ballistic missile targeted the royal court at Al-Yamama palace, where a meeting of Saudi leaders was under way.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed this account or whether a meeting of its leaders was taking place, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

REUTERS

65 journalists killed on the job in 2017

BERLIN • At least 65 media workers around the world have been killed doing their jobs this year, media freedom organisation Reporters Without Borders said yesterday.

The five most dangerous countries were Syria, Mexico, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Philippines.

REUTERS

Britain's new $5.5b warship has a leak

LONDON • Britain's biggest warship, the new £3.1 billion (S$5.5 billion) aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, has a leak and needs repairs, the Ministry of Defence said yesterday.

The 65,000-tonne ship, hailed as Britain's most advanced military vessel, has an issue with a shaft seal which was identified during sea trials, the ministry said.

REUTERS