World Briefs: Safer subway loos for women in Seoul

Safer subway loos for women in Seoul

SEOUL • A scream detection system has been installed in several subway stations in Seoul, along with other devices.

Seoul Metro, which runs Subway Line Nos. 1 to 8 in the South Korean capital, installed the scream detection system called "Safe Mate" in women's bathrooms at 10 stations on Line No. 5 including the Banghwa, Yeongdeungpo-gu Office and Gunja stations.

If a scream is detected in a women's bathroom in these stations, Safe Mate will activate warning lights near the entrance of the bathroom and automatically contact staff at the station.

The car bomb attack claimed the life of a policeman. PHOTO: REUTERS



City security chief escapes Egypt blast

ALEXANDRIA (Egypt) • A policeman was killed in a bomb attack yesterday targeting the security chief of Alexandria, officials said, two days before the start of Egypt's presidential election.

The car bomb, which exploded near a convoy transporting General Mostafa el-Nemr through a residential area of the Mediterranean city, also wounded four others, the government press office said.

Gen Nemr was not among the casualties of the "terrorist bombing that targeted the convoy", his office said, according to the state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram.

Drunk pilot held before take-off

BERLIN • The co-pilot of a Portuguese airline was detained in Stuttgart after being found drunk in the cockpit just before take-off, German police and prosecutors said yesterday.

German police entered the cockpit and found the 40-year-old in a "highly intoxicated condition" on Friday evening, a statement said.

An airport official had sounded the alert after finding the pilot "reeking of alcohol and walking unsteadily", it said.

