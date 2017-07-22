World Briefs: S. Africa's ruling party MPs 'may turn on Zuma'

S. Africa's ruling party MPs 'may turn on Zuma'

JOHANNESBURG • Over 60 MPs of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) will back a no-confidence vote against South African President Jacob Zuma if the ballot is secret, said Economic Freedom Fighters chief Julius Malema.

At least 50 of the 249 ANC MPs must support the motion in the 400-strong Parliament. Mr Zuma's opponents include former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, whose sacking in March triggered debt-ratings downgrades.

REUTERS

Russia to press on with Crimea power plants

MOSCOW • Russia will press on with plans to build new power stations in Crimea despite a dispute with German industrial group Siemens, said Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov yesterday, RIA news agency reported.

Earlier yesterday, Siemens said it was halting deliveries of power equipment to Russian state-controlled clients. It said it had credible evidence that four gas turbines it had delivered to Russia had been moved illegally to annexed Crimea.

REUTERS