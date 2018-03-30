World Briefs: Russian ex-spy's daughter improving

Russian ex-spy's daughter improving

LONDON • The health of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal's daughter Yulia is "improving rapidly", said the hospital that has been treating them since they were found unconscious after a nerve agent attack.

Ms Skripal is "no longer in a critical condition", Salisbury NHS Trust said yesterday, adding that her father remains in a critical but stable condition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Blaze during riot kills 68 in Venezuela jail

CARACAS • An attempted jailbreak in Venezuela left 68 people dead on Wednesday after a fire engulfed police holding cells.

A prisoners' rights group said some inmates had set fire to mattresses and stolen a guard's gun in an attempt to break out.

Because of the lack of space in Venezuela's penitentiaries, convicts are often sent to police holding cells like the ones in northern Carabobo state.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trump lashes out against Amazon

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump spoke out against Amazon yesterday, saying the online behemoth does not pay enough taxes and uses the US postal system as its "Delivery Boy".

His commentary, made on Twitter, comes amid reports that Mr Trump has expressed an interest in reining in the e-commerce business.

Amazon paid US$412 million (S$539 million) in taxes in 2016, according to its report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYTIMES