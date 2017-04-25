World Briefs: Russia hacked into e-mails: Denmark

Russia hacked into e-mails: Denmark

COPENHAGEN • Russia has hacked the Danish defence and gained access to employees' e-mails in 2015 and 2016, Denmark's defence minister told newspaper Berlingske on Sunday.

The report comes at a time when several Western governments, including the United States, France and Britain, have accused Russia of resorting to hacking to influence elections - allegations that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed as baseless. Russia denied the claim yesterday, saying: "Russia as a state does not do hacking attacks."

REUTERS

Man swims into croc and survives

SYDNEY • A man who accidentally snorkelled head first into a crocodile in northern Australia escaped with minor injuries as wildlife officers yesterday worked to track down the reptile.

The reptile, measuring up to 2m, "reacted defensively" when the man "inadvertently" swam into it on Sunday near Lizard Island in Queensland state.

In a separate incident on the same day, a crocodile was found decapitated near Innisfail in Queensland, prompting the authorities to warn that it was illegal to kill the reptiles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

15 die as refugee boat sinks

ATHENS • At least 15 people, including a child, drowned when an inflatable boat carrying refugees and migrants sank off Greece's Lesbos island.

Eight bodies were recovered in Greek territory and another seven in Turkish waters, a Greek coast guard official said yesterday. The boat is believed to have set sail from Turkey late on Sunday.

REUTERS

Erdogan to meet Trump next month

ISTANBUL • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his United States counterpart Donald Trump at the White House in mid-May.

The invitation came from Mr Trump, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said yesterday, adding that the two leaders will discuss Syria, Iraq and the potential extradition of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup last year.

REUTERS