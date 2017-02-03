World Briefs: Russia fixes grounded planes

Russia fixes grounded planes

MOSCOW • Russian plane-maker Sukhoi has repaired defects in 20 Superjet 100 aircraft that were grounded in December by airlines such as Russia's Aeroflot and Mexico's Interjet, the company said yesterday.

Checks by Russia's aviation authority were instigated in late December after a defect was discovered in the tail section of a Superjet operated by Russian carrier Iraero.

REUTERS

S. Africa seeks advice on graft case

PRETORIA • South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Ms Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the country's Public Protector, said yesterday.

The Office of the Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated watchdog, released the report in November last year, after a probe into allegations against Mr Zuma.

REUTERS