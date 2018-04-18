World Briefs: Russia dismisses US-UK hacking alert

Russia dismisses US-UK hacking alert

MOSCOW • The Kremlin yesterday dismissed as "groundless" warnings from Britain and the United States that Russian state-sponsored hackers were threatening their crucial computer networks.

The US Department of Homeland Security said the hacking was part of a broad operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe, which comprises cyber attacks by Moscow's civilian and military intelligence agencies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Plastic-eating enzyme to the rescue

TAMPA • Scientists in Britain and the United States say they have engineered a plastic-eating enzyme that could in future help in the fight against pollution.

The enzyme is able to digest polyethylene terephthalate, or PET - a form of plastic patented in the 1940s and now used in millions of tonnes of plastic bottles.

REUTERS

May says sorry for deportation threat

LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday personally apologised to Caribbean leaders after her government threatened to deport people who emigrated to Britain in the 1950s and 1960s.

The government has prompted anger in Caribbean countries and at home for a clampdown on people who came to Britain between 1948 - when the ship Windrush brought over the first group of West Indian immigrants - and the early 1970s.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE