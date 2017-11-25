World Briefs: Russia concerned over US agenda in Japan

Russia concerned over US agenda in Japan

MOSCOW • Russia fears Japan is allowing Washington to use its territory as a base for a US military build-up in North Asia under the pretext of countering North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday.

His remarks came at a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart, Mr Taro Kono, after talks between them in Moscow, and prompted Mr Kono to defend Japan's stance towards North Korea and its ties with the United States.

REUTERS

Saudi Crown Prince denounces Iran leader

RIYADH • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has denounced Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the "new Hitler of the Middle East", as tensions simmer between them.

"We learnt from Europe that appeasement doesn't work. We don't want the new Hitler in Iran to repeat what happened in Europe in the Middle East," the prince told New York Times.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have traded a bitter war of words after a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted near Riyadh airport on Nov 4.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE