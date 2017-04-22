World Briefs: Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses

Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses

MOSCOW • Russia's Supreme Court has issued a ruling banning Jehovah's Witnesses after the Justice Ministry called on it to dissolve the Christian group as an "extremist organisation".

Supreme Court judge Yury Ivanenko said Russia has decided to close down the administrative centre of the group and the local organisations in its fold, and "turn their property over to Russia".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Canadian job hirings to go 'name-blind'

OTTAWA • Canada has announced a pilot test that will see names removed from applications to work in its civil service, hoping this will eliminate any biases in the hiring process.

The aim is to have a more diverse and inclusive civil service, the government said in a statement. The "name-blind" technique is already practised by a number of European organisations, including the British civil service.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Qatari hunters released in Iraq

BAGHDAD • A Qatari hunting party kidnapped in southern Iraq in 2015 was freed and handed over to a Qatari delegation in Baghdad yesterday, said an Interior Ministry official.

Sources close to the negotiations said the release was part of a regional deal involving the release of prisoners and the evacuation of civilians in neighbouring Syria.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE