World Briefs: 'Robbery of the century' in Paraguay

'Robbery of the century' in Paraguay

ASUNCION • Dozens of suspected Brazilian gangsters blasted into a secure vault containing millions of dollars in south-eastern Paraguay, leaving a policeman dead in what officials called the "robbery of the century".

Some 50 gunmen with explosives and military-grade weaponry left the city of Ciudad del Este looking like a war zone, after a two-hour overnight assault on Monday on a security firm and police headquarters.

A joint Paraguayan-Brazilian police operation against the fleeing assailants on the country's porous border - near the famous Iguazu waterfalls - killed three suspects and resulted in "at least four arrests", Paraguay's Interior Ministry tweeted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Major earthquake hits Chile

SANTIAGO • A major earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.

The quake was centred 35km west of the coastal city of Valparaiso, at a shallow depth of 10km below the seabed, the US Geological Survey said.

ONEMI, Chile's national emergency agency, said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE