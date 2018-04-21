World Briefs: Putin 'ready for meeting' with Trump

Putin 'ready for meeting' with Trump

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin is "ready for a meeting" with his US counterpart, Mr Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday.

Moscow's chief diplomat added that such a summit was not currently being discussed but the Kremlin hopes that a meeting at the White House would materialise.

Mr Trump proposed a White House summit when he called Mr Putin last month, before the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

UK, EU will resolve Irish border issue, says May

LONDON • UK Prime Minister Theresa May is confident that Britain and the European Union can find a solution to avoid any return to a hard border with Ireland after Brexit, her spokesman said yesterday, adding that they did not recognise reports that the bloc had rejected Britain's proposals for preventing a return to a hard border.

"We are confident that in the coming months... we can achieve a solution to the Ireland-Northern Ireland border that works for everyone involved."

REUTERS

Molotov cocktails fly into Israel on kites

GAZA CITY • Palestinians protesting along the Gaza border have begun attaching Molotov cocktails to kites to fly over the fence into Israel in a new tactic as demonstrations enter their fourth week.

Since March 30, tens of thousands have protested to call for Palestinian refugees to be able to return to their former lands in what is now Israel.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE