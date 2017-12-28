World Briefs: Putin files papers to run for re-election

Putin files papers to run for re-election

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday filed documents with electoral officials to run for re-election next year, a day after hundreds of politicians, celebrities and sports figures backed his bid. He handed over to the Central Election Commission his passport and 300,000 signatures required by Russian legislation for those running as independent candidates.

The 65-year-old, who will face only token opposition candidates, will extend his term until 2024, making him the longest-serving Russian leader since dictator Joseph Stalin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man rescued after months adrift in ocean

SAINT-DENIS DE LA REUNION • The French coast guard has rescued a Polish sailor in the Indian Ocean who says he spent seven months adrift with his cat in a broken-down boat.

The 54-year-old says he took to the sea in modified lifeboat from the Comoros Islands, east of Mozambique, in May, with the aim of reaching South Africa - more than 2,000km away. Instead , he was spotted by a yacht on Sunday near Reunion Island.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Israel plans to name station after Trump

JERUSALEM • Israel wants to name a train station after US President Donald Trump to thank him for recognising Jerusalem as its capital. The announcement was quickly condemned by Palestinian leaders already angered by Mr Trump's Dec 6 decision to overturn decades of US policy on the city.

REUTERS