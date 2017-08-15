World Briefs: Pro-Brexit group wants Hammond out

Pro-Brexit group wants Hammond out

LONDON • One of the most vocal pro-Brexit campaign groups, Leave.EU, launched a campaign yesterday to oust finance minister Philip Hammond from Parliament, saying he is part of a plot to stop Britain from leaving the European Union.

Mr Hammond has led calls for a multi-year, staggered break from the EU in the name of protecting the British economy, angering some Brexiters who want a more decisive divorce when Britain's membership ends in March 2019.

Egypt's rail chief quits over crash

CAIRO • The head of Egypt's railway authority resigned on Sunday after 41 people were killed in a train crash last week, the prime minister's office said. Also on Sunday, prosecutors ordered the detention of four people, including the drivers of the two trains, and called in 10 other officials for questioning over the crash.

Cop killed by ISIS member 'a hero'

ANKARA • A policeman stabbed to death in Istanbul on Sunday by a suspected member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, who had been arrested for planning a suicide attack, has been hailed as a hero. Istanbul's police chief said yesterday that the 24-year-old officer and his colleagues had prevented a potentially significant attack by arresting the suspect earlier.

The suspected ISIS member was shot dead by other police officers as he stabbed officer Sinan Acar.

