World Briefs: Prince Harry and Markle to wed in May

Prince Harry and Markle to wed in May

LONDON • Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, Kensington Palace said yesterday.

Royal officials announced the couple's engagement last month. Ms Markle is planning to get baptised in the Church of England ahead of her marriage and will apply for British citizenship.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Republicans' tax Bill may be jeopardised

WASHINGTON • House and Senate Republicans faced a new round of uncertainty about the fate of their tax Bill with the possible defection of Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

Mr Rubio said on Thursday that he would vote "no" on the Bill, which was to be unveiled later yesterday, unless it included a more generous version of the child tax credit he has been pushing for.

NYTIMES

Facebook to make more video ad money

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook has moved to bolster its appeal and money-making potential as an online platform for viewing videos similar to YouTube.

From next year, it will test showing short ads before videos under its new "Watch" section.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE