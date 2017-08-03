World Briefs: Pre-dawn quake hits Chile's capital

Pre-dawn quake hits Chile's capital

SANTIAGO • An earthquake shook buildings in the Chilean capital Santiago before dawn yesterday, though there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.

The tremor, with a magnitude of around 5.5, struck 33km north of the city, the US Geological Survey said. Chile's emergency service Onemi said it received no reports of damage to services or infrastructure.

REUTERS

Papua New Guinea PM sworn in

PORT MORESBY • Mr Peter O'Neill was sworn in yesterday for another five-year term as Papua New Guinea's prime minister following a volatile and drawn-out election marred by violence and allegations of vote-buying.

A coalition led by Mr O'Neill's People's National Congress secured 60 seats in the 111-seat Parliament, local reports said, with five still to be counted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NZ opposition chief in sexism row

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's freshly installed opposition leader Jacinda Ardern, 37, was drawn into a sexism row yesterday after being asked if having a baby would affect her chances of becoming prime minister.

Just one day into her new job with the centre-left Labour Party, she was asked twice in separate interviews about the issue. She responded graciously to the initial line of questioning, saying it was a dilemma lots of career women faced. But she took exception when told on the same network that the public had a right to know her plans for parenthood.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Senate confirms new FBI director

WASHINGTON • The US Senate has voted 92-5 to confirm Mr Christopher Wray as the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He replaces Mr James Comey who was fired by US President Donald Trump amid a probe into possible links between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

REUTERS