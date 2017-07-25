World Briefs: Polish President to veto judicial reforms

Polish President to veto judicial reforms

WARSAW • Polish President Andrzej Duda yesterday said he would veto two of three Bills passed by Parliament in a judicial overhaul that has triggered nationwide street protests and raised EU and US concerns about politicisation of the courts.

Mr Duda is an ally of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party, but he said reforms, which include removing all Supreme Court judges, in this form would not increase the sense of security and justice.

REUTERS

US soldier charged with trying to aid ISIS

HONOLULU • A US Army sergeant stationed in Hawaii was charged with trying to provide equipment, training and classified military information to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), after undercover FBI agents documented his offers of support to the militant group in meetings last month and this month.

Ikaika Erik Kang, 34, an air traffic controller at Wheeler Army Airfield, was charged in an indictment filed last Friday with trying to offer "material support or resources" in meetings with Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, whom he believed were associates of ISIS.

NYTIMES

Alaska town's cat 'mayor' dies

TALKEETNA (Alaska) • Stubbs, the cat who became the unofficial mayor of this small Alaska town, has died at age 20. The cat was elected unofficial mayor of Talkeetna in 1997, and became a tourist draw for the town.

REUTERS