World Briefs: Pistorius injured in prison brawl

Pistorius injured in prison brawl

JOHANNESBURG • Former Paralympic champion and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been injured in a prison brawl over the use of a public phone, a South African official said yesterday.

The double amputee was left with a bruise after "an altercation with another inmate over the use of a public phone" last Wednesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Pistorius is serving a 13-year jail term for the murder of his girlfriend, Ms Reeva Steenkamp.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits south-east Iran

BEIRUT • An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Kerman province in south-east Iran yesterday, injuring 18 people and damaging about 20 houses, state media reported.

The quake struck near the town of Hojdak, according to state TV.

Approximately 30 aftershocks have occurred, state media reported. The 20 damaged buildings were mostly older structures, it said.

REUTERS

Ex-Norway PM to stay as Nato chief

BRUSSELS • Nato yesterday reappointed Mr Jens Stoltenberg as secretary-general to serve until 2020, as the alliance undergoes its biggest revamp since the Cold War to counter the perceived threat posed by Russia.

The former Norwegian prime minister took over in October 2014.

The alliance is making ambitious reforms to its command structures that aim to make Nato fit for the challenges of warfare in the 21st century as fears grow over the Kremlin's electronic tactics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE