World Briefs: Patients exchanged for hostages in Syria

Patients exchanged for hostages in Syria

DOUMA (Syria) • Aid workers completed a series of medical evacuations from a besieged rebel enclave near Damascus yesterday, as part of a controversial deal that saw 29 patients swapped for hostages and prisoners.

The patients were among a list of cases considered critical who had been evacuated since Tuesday night from Eastern Ghouta, an area where the humanitarian crisis has escalated in recent months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Turkey rounds up ISIS suspects in raids

ISTANBUL • Turkish police detained 75 suspected members of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in two operations yesterday, after arresting about 120 such suspects across Turkey a day earlier, tightening security ahead of the New Year.

Some 500 police officers took part in simultaneous raids across Ankara, and many of those detained were foreign nationals, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

REUTERS