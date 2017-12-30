World Briefs: Patients exchanged for hostages in Syria

Patients exchanged for hostages in Syria
DOUMA (Syria) • Aid workers completed a series of medical evacuations from a besieged rebel enclave near Damascus yesterday, as part of a controversial deal that saw 29 patients swapped for hostages and prisoners.
The patients were among a list of cases considered critical who had been evacuated since Tuesday night from Eastern Ghouta, an area where the humanitarian crisis has escalated in recent months.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Turkey rounds up ISIS suspects in raids
ISTANBUL • Turkish police detained 75 suspected members of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in two operations yesterday, after arresting about 120 such suspects across Turkey a day earlier, tightening security ahead of the New Year.
Some 500 police officers took part in simultaneous raids across Ankara, and many of those detained were foreign nationals, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
REUTERS