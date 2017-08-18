World Briefs: Paris terror suspect to be tried over shoot-out

Paris terror suspect to be tried over shoot-out

BRUSSELS • Belgium yesterday ordered Paris terror suspect Salah Abdeslam to stand trial over a shoot-out in Brussels last year with Belgian and French police officers who had been tracking Europe's most-wanted man for four months.

Abdeslam, the sole surviving alleged assailant in the November 2015 Paris massacre, was arrested three days after the shoot-out on March 15 last year in which several officers were wounded. A trial date will be set in the next few weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mugabe's wife accused of attacking model

JOHANNESBURG • Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe has claimed diplomatic immunity after being accused of assaulting a 20-year-old model, South African police said, in an incident that could test cross-border relations.

The 52-year-old wife of President Robert Mugabe is accused of attacking Ms Gabriella Engels on Sunday at a Johannesburg hotel, where the First Lady's two sons were staying.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nobel laureate Malala accepted into Oxford

LONDON • Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taleban for advocating education for girls in her native Pakistan, announced yesterday that she has won a place to study at Oxford University.

"So excited to go to Oxford!!" the 20-year-old posted on Twitter, along with a picture of the message confirming her acceptance into the philosophy, politics and economics course. The announcement came on the day that students across Britain received the results of their A-level exams.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Landslide kills 40 people in the Congo

BUNIA (Democratic Republic of the Congo) • A landslide has swept over a fishing village on the banks of a lake in the north-east Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing 40 people, a regional official said yesterday.

The disaster follows devastating floods in the Sierra Leone capital of Freetown on Monday that killed some 300 people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE