World Briefs: Over 2,700 dismissed over 'terror' links

Over 2,700 dismissed over 'terror' links

ISTANBUL • Turkey said 2,756 people were dismissed from their jobs in public institutions over links to "terror" groups. They were found to belong to, or linked to, structures and entities that act against national security, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette yesterday.

Some 50,000 people have been arrested since a failed putsch in July last year, and about 150,000 have been dismissed or suspended from their posts.

REUTERS

Drug dealer put out of joint - and in lockup

COPENHAGEN • A drug dealer carrying a large amount of cannabis got into a police car in Copenhagen after mistaking it for a taxi, Danish police said.

The man had about 1,000 joints on him in last Wednesday night's incident, said police, who promptly arrested him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Gaza zookeeper puts lion cubs up for sale

GAZA CITY (Palestinian Territories) • The owner of a private zoo in the impoverished Gaza Strip has put three lion cubs up for sale.

Mr Mohammad Ahmad Jumaa said he needed the money to pay for the upkeep of the rest of his pride. Feeding the animals costs around US$345 (S$464) a month, he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE