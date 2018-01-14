World Briefs: Oprah for president? No, say 54% polled

Oprah for president? No, say 54% polled

NEW YORK • Americans may love Oprah Winfrey, but many do not want the chat show queen to run for president - although if she did, she would beat Mr Donald Trump, a poll revealed last Friday.

Some 64 per cent of respondents have a favourable view of Winfrey, including 43 per cent of Trump supporters, according to the NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist survey.

But when asked if they wanted Winfrey to run in 2020, only 35 per cent said yes, while 54 per cent said no and 11 per cent were unsure.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Harrods taking down Princess Diana statue

LONDON • London luxury store Harrods said yesterday it was taking down a statue of the late Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed. The store is returning it to former owner Mohamed Al Fayed, who commissioned the statue after his son and the princess were killed in a 1997 Paris car crash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE