World Briefs: Ong Ye Kung at Moscow conference

Ong Ye Kung at Moscow conference

Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung is in Russia, from Tuesday till Friday, to attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Ong is slated to speak at the conference today, where he will share on the topic Asia: Regional Security Aspects.

Singapore congratulates Win Myint

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Mr Win Myint to convey their congratulations on his election as President of Myanmar, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said yesterday.

In congratulatory letters on Monday, President Halimah and PM Lee both noted that Singapore and Myanmar enjoy excellent bilateral relations and looked forward to further strengthening ties.

3 nations to help bring stability to Syria

ANKARA • Turkey, Iran and Russia pledged yesterday to accelerate efforts to bring stability to Syria, underlining their joint commitment to the country a day after US President Donald Trump raised the prospect of withdrawing US troops.

A statement by the three countries after a summit meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara said they were determined to "speed up their efforts to ensure calm on the ground" in Syria.

REUTERS

Cracked pipe led to Indonesian oil spill

JAKARTA • Indonesia's state oil company Pertamina said yesterday a cracked underwater pipeline was the cause of an oil spill off the coast of a port city on Borneo island that has prompted a major clean-up operation in the area.

The authorities rushed to contain the spill off Balikpapan, which started last Saturday and sparked a fire that killed four people at the weekend.

REUTERS