World Briefs: NZ opposition Labour Party leader quits

NZ opposition Labour Party leader quits

WELLINGTON • Less than two months before a general election, New Zealand's Labour Party leader Andrew Little has resigned, admitting that the opposition party had failed to get its message across.

Mr Little yesterday nominated his deputy Jacinda Ardern to replace him after two polls this week showed support for the left-leaning party at just 24 per cent, its lowest ever.

NYTIMES

Venezuela arrests top opposition leaders

CARACAS • The Venezuelan intelligence service has arrested two leading opposition leaders, a day after a vote to choose a much-criticised constituent assembly tasked with rewriting the Constitution.

Mr Leopoldo Lopez and Mr Antonio Ledezma were already under house arrest when they were picked up on Monday. Both had called for a boycott of Sunday's vote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jordan to abolish law giving rapists immunity

BEIRUT • Jordanian lawmakers yesterday voted to abolish a law that lets rapists off if they marry their victims, often accepted by parents to avoid "family shame".

Human rights campaigners hailed the decision, which came a week after Tunisia scrapped a similar law, and called for other Middle East countries which also have such laws to abolish them too.

REUTERS