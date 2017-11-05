World Briefs: No jail time for US Army deserter

No jail time for US Army deserter

FORT BRAGG (North Carolina) • A US soldier who walked off his army base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held captive by the Taleban for five years received no prison time for desertion or endangering troops, but was ordered by a military judge last Friday to be dishonourably discharged.

US President Donald Trump, who has labelled Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl a "dirty rotten traitor", called the decision "a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military".

NYTIMES

Nutrition woes in a world growing fatter

LONDON • Almost every country in the world now has serious nutrition problems, either due to overeating leading to obesity or a lack of food leading to undernutrition, according to a major study published yesterday.

The Global Nutrition Report, which looked at 140 countries, found that while malnutrition rates are falling, their rate of decrease is not fast enough to meet the internationally agreed Sustainable Development Goal to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030. Meanwhile, overeating is taking a heavy toll on people of all ages: Two billion of the world's seven billion people are now overweight or obese.

REUTERS

Chinese Parliament expels politician

SHANGHAI • China's largely rubber stamp Parliament has expelled disgraced senior politician Sun Zhengcai, once considered a contender for top leadership, state media Xinhua said yesterday, paving the way for formal criminal charges to be laid against him.

REUTERS