World Briefs: New wave of transport strikes hits France

New wave of transport strikes hits France

PARIS • Travellers grappled with another crippling wave of transport strikes in France yesterday, as train workers protested against President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms and a stand-off between the government and rail unions hardened.

Train staff last week began three months of nationwide rolling strikes in a dispute over the government's planned overhaul of state-run railway SNCF, the biggest challenge yet to Mr Macron's attempts to modernise the French economy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

One killed, 6 hurt in Trump Tower fire

NEW YORK • One man was killed and six firefighters received minor injuries in an apartment fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York that was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.

The victim, Mr Todd Brassner, 67, was found unresponsive and unconscious in his 50th-floor apartment last Saturday and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

No information about the cause of the fire was available.

REUTERS

Hungarians head to the polls

BUDAPEST • Hungarians voted yesterday in an election that is being keenly watched across Europe, with firebrand nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban tipped to win a third consecutive term and press ahead with his anti-immigration agenda.

Mr Orban has clashed with European Union institutions over his rejection of the bloc's refugee resettlement scheme, while drawing plaudits from other nationalists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE