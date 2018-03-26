World Briefs: Mugabe's wife accused of ivory sale

Mugabe's wife accused of ivory sale

HARARE • Zimbabwean police are investigating former ruler Robert Mugabe's wife Grace, accused of smuggling ivory worth millions to underground foreign markets, a state-owned weekly reported yesterday.

The Sunday Mail said investigators from the parks and wildlife authority handed documents to police showing that the former First Lady "spirited large consignments of ivory to China, the United Arab Emirates and the United States among other destinations".

The weekly said the report accused Mrs Mugabe of ordering officials to grant her permits to export the ivory as gifts to the leaders of various countries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

First non-stop Australia-UK flight

MELBOURNE • Australia's first direct flight to Britain took off on Saturday from the western city of Perth, cutting roughly three hours of flying time by skipping stopovers in Singapore or the Middle East, Qantas officials said.

The 17-hour Flight QF9, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, covered a distance of more than 14,484 km, and landed in London yesterday. It is the world's second-longest flight, after a Qatar Airways service between Doha and Auckland that covers 14,529km.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

Four killed in Siberian mall fire

MOSCOW • Three children and a woman died in a major fire in a Siberian shopping centre, Russia's Investigative Committee said yesterday.

The four were killed when a fire spread in the Winter Cherry shopping centre in Kemerovo, an industrial city in central Siberia.

The authorities believe the fire began in one of the centre's cinema auditoriums.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE