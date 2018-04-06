World Briefs: Mountain of private data found online

Mountain of private data found online
WASHINGTON • Some 1.5 billion sensitive online files, from pay stubs and medical scans to patent applications, are visible on the Internet, security researchers said yesterday.
Cyber security firm Digital Shadows said a scanning tool used in the first three months of the year found mountains of private data online.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Fire rips through Istanbul hospital
ISTANBUL • A fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul yesterday and engulfed several floors of the multi-storey building
But local broadcaster CNN Turk quoted firefighters as saying it had been brought under control with no casualties.
REUTERS
Four dead in university shooting
ANKARA • Four people died and three were wounded yesterday in a shooting at the Osmangazi University in Turkey's northwestern province of Eskisehir.
Police had detained the gunman, a researcher at the university.
REUTERS