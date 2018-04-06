World Briefs: Mountain of private data found online

Mountain of private data found online

WASHINGTON • Some 1.5 billion sensitive online files, from pay stubs and medical scans to patent applications, are visible on the Internet, security researchers said yesterday.

Cyber security firm Digital Shadows said a scanning tool used in the first three months of the year found mountains of private data online.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fire rips through Istanbul hospital

ISTANBUL • A fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul yesterday and engulfed several floors of the multi-storey building

But local broadcaster CNN Turk quoted firefighters as saying it had been brought under control with no casualties.

REUTERS

Four dead in university shooting

ANKARA • Four people died and three were wounded yesterday in a shooting at the Osmangazi University in Turkey's northwestern province of Eskisehir.

Police had detained the gunman, a researcher at the university.

REUTERS