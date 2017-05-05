World Briefs: More protests planned in Venezuela

More protests planned in Venezuela

CARACAS • University students in Venezuela will lead a fresh round of marches against President Nicolas Maduro, a day after police fired tear gas and protesters hurled Molotov cocktails in rallies against his plan to rewrite the Constitution.

Violence erupted in the latest incident after over a month of clashes that prosecutors say have now killed 32 people in the oil-rich nation stricken by shortages of food, medicine and other basics.

More than 300 people were injured in Wednesday's unrest, officials said. The latest fatality was that of an 18-year-old male.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iraq makes new push in battle for Mosul

MOSUL (Iraq) • Iraqi forces launched a fresh push on the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group in Mosul yesterday, opening a northern front in their battle for the western side of the city, officers said.

Forces from the army, the Interior Ministry and the police "began breaching the western side from the north", the Joint Operations Command coordinating the war against ISIS said in a statement. It added that the targets of the latest push were north-western neighbourhoods on the edges of Mosul called Musharifah, Kanisah and Al-Haramat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

11 charged over death of 71 migrants

BUDAPEST • Hungarian prosecutors yesterday charged 11 people, four of them with murder and all with human trafficking, in connection with the death of 71 migrants found in a lorry by an Austrian motorway in August 2015.

A statement from the Prosecution Office of Bacs-Kiskun county, from where the lorry set out, said it had asked for life sentences for four men and fixed-term prison sentences and expulsion for the rest of the accused.

REUTERS