World Briefs: Militant leader, policeman killed

Militant leader, policeman killed

CAIRO • A suspected leader of a newly emerged militant group, the Hassam Movement, and a policeman were killed during a police raid in the Egyptian capital, the interior ministry said on Monday.

Security forces raided a group hideout, where members "held organisational meetings and made explosive devices to be used in a series of hostile operations", in the 6th of October district of western Cairo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

El Nino to blame for Zika's rapid spread

NEW YORK • A new study has provided new evidence that environmental changes can increase the threat of disease.

The report, led by Dr Cyril Caminade, a research fellow at the University of Liverpool, concludes that unusually warm temperatures caused by 2015's severe El Nino weather pattern - likely compounded by ongoing climate change - may have aided the rapid spread of the Zika virus in South America that year.

WASHINGTON POST