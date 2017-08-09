World Briefs: Mid-East syndicates busted in drug raids

Mid-East syndicates busted in drug raids

SYDNEY • Police in Australia, Dubai and the Netherlands have arrested 17 people and seized nearly two tonnes of narcotics, in raids the Australian police said yesterday had broken up two interlinked Middle Eastern crime syndicates. The street value of the drugs, seized in the Netherlands and bound for Australia, is estimated at up to A$810 million (S$872.6 million) if sold in Australia.

REUTERS

Aussie vote in Nov on same-sex marriage

MELBOURNE • Australia will vote in November on whether to allow same-sex marriage, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday.

If the government fails in its second bid to win parliamentary support for a compulsory ballot, which it would hold on Nov 25, then it will send out postal ballots next month, seeking an outcome by Nov 15.

REUTERS

Google fires engineer in gender scandal

SAN FRANCISCO • Internet giant Google has fired the male engineer at the centre of an uproar in Silicon Valley after he authored an internal memo asserting there are biological causes behind gender inequality in the tech industry. Mr James Damore, the engineer , said he was exploring legal remedies.

REUTERS