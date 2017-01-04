World Briefs: Mein Kampf reprint flies off German shelves

Mein Kampf reprint flies off German shelves

BERLIN • The first reprint of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf in Germany since World War II has proved a surprise bestseller, heading for its sixth print run, its publisher said yesterday.

The Institute of Contemporary History of Munich said around 85,000 copies of the new annotated version of the Nazi leader's anti-Semitic manifesto had flown off the shelves since its release last January.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

SpaceX ready for new launches after blast

WASHINGTON • SpaceX says it has determined the cause of a launchpad explosion that destroyed a satellite in September and is ready to start launches again as early as Sunday.

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exploded on Sept 1 in Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX said it had traced the problem to a pressure vessel in the second-stage liquid oxygen tank.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Workers jailed, flogged for Saudi unrest

RIYADH • Dozens of foreign workers have been sentenced to flogging and jail for unrest during protests over unpaid wages by Saudi Binladin Group several months ago, reports said yesterday.

Al-Watan newspaper said an unidentified number were sentenced to four months' jail and 300 lashes for destroying public property and inciting unrest. Others were jailed for 45 days by the court in Mecca.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE