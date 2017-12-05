World Briefs: Masagos in Nairobi for UN environment meet

Masagos in Nairobi for UN environment meet

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli will attend the third session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, today and tomorrow. He will deliver Singapore's National Statement and participate in a leadership dialogue, according to his ministry yesterday.

Aussie watchdog to probe Internet giants

SYDNEY • Australia's competition regulator said yesterday it would investigate whether US online giants Facebook and Alphabet's Google has disrupted the news media market to the detriment of publishers and consumers.

Like their rivals globally, Australia's traditional media companies have been squeezed by online rivals as advertising dollars have followed eyeballs to digital distributors such as Google, Facebook and Netflix.

REUTERS

Belgium decides fate of Catalan leader on Dec 14

MADRID • A Belgian judge will decide on Dec 14 whether to grant a European arrest warrant and send axed Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont back to Spain on sedition charges, lawyers said yesterday.

Lawyers for Mr Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, who fled to Belgium in October despite a summons to appear in court in Spain, argued in a Brussels court that they would not get a fair trial.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE