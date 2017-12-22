World Briefs: Man pleads not guilty to terror-related murder

Man pleads not guilty to terror-related murder

LONDON • A 48-year-old man, identified as Darren Osborne from Wales, pleaded not guilty yesterday to terrorism-related murder and attempted murder after he allegedly drove a van into Muslims outside a mosque in Finsbury Park in June, killing one person and injuring 11. The case will go to trial on Jan 22.

REUTERS

Fall in Americans' life expectancy at birth again

NEW YORK • Americans' life expectancy at birth declined for the second year in a row in 2016 amid an opioid crisis.

Life expectancy dipped from an average of 78.8 to 78.6 years. Fatal drug overdoses jumped by 21 per cent, and the rate of deaths from synthetic opioids doubled from 2015 to last year, the National Centre for Health Statistics said yesterday.

BLOOMBERG

Pope issues critique in Christmas greetings

VATICAN CITY • Pope Francis issued a stinging critique of some of the Vatican's top administration during his annual Christmas greetings yesterday, saying those sacked for obstructing his reforms should not act like martyrs but admit they are"traitors".

Some in the bureaucracy were part of "cliques and plots" and this was a"cancer that leads to a self-referential attitude".

REUTERS