World Briefs: Man charged over Buckingham incident

Man charged over Buckingham incident

LONDON • A man armed with a sword who was arrested outside Queen Elizabeth II's Buckingham Palace residence has been charged with a terror offence.

Mohiussunnath Choudhury, 26, is accused of "engaging in conduct in preparation for giving effect to his intention to commit an act or acts of terrorism", Scotland Yard said in a statement yesterday.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries after he allegedly drove a car at officers outside Buckingham Palace last Friday and then reached for a 1.2m-long sword.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barcelona's tourism bounces back

MADRID • Tourism in Barcelona has bounced back after the militant attacks that killed 16 people in Catalonia last month, Spain's Energy and Tourism minister Alvaro Nadal said yesterday, after meeting representatives of the sector.

He said that growth in flights to Barcelona, one of Europe's popular tourist destinations, dipped after the attacks but is now rising again.

REUTERS

Madonna moves to Lisbon for son's future

LISBON • US pop star Madonna has moved to Lisbon so her 11-year-old son David Banda can join the youth academy at top football club Benfica, local media reported yesterday.

The weekly magazine Visao republished several pictures taken from her Instagram account of the 59-year-old singer visiting Portugal over the last couple of months.

David, whom Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2006, has joined the Benfica training centre in the suburb of Seixal, Correio da Manha reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE