World Briefs: Macron's popularity rating slumps

Macron's popularity rating slumps

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating has slumped by 10 percentage points this month- the biggest decline for a new president since 1995.

A poll said 54 per cent of people in France were satisfied with Mr Macron this month, compared with 64 per cent last month. He has had a tough month, marked by a public row over military spending cuts with the top armed forces chief.

REUTERS

Australia sends uranium to India for testing

CANBERRA • Australia has sent its first uranium shipment to India for testing purposes ahead of possible commercial sales to the nation, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Saturday.

"The first shipment of uranium has taken place in mid-July," Ms Bishop said.

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott signed an agreement with India for civil nuclear cooperation in September 2014, which will help India generate nuclear energy.

BLOOMBERG

Minister launches bid to lead South Africa's ANC

JOHANNESBURG • South African housing minister Lindiwe Sisulu has launched her bid to succeed President Jacob Zuma as leader of the African National Congress when his term ends in December.

The veteran Cabinet minister on Saturday vowed to help save the ruling party from infighting and corruption.

REUTERS