World Briefs: Macron's party appoints new leader

Macron's party appoints new leader

LYON• French President Emmanuel Macron's party named a new leader yesterday, as he faces the first rebellious grumblings in the 19-month-old movement that swept him to power.

Mr Christophe Castaner, 51, a smooth-talking, ultra-loyal government spokesman, takes the helm of Republic on the Move six months after Mr Macron won the presidency.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Journalists held on spying charges

PHNOM PENH• Two Cambodian journalists were charged yesterday with spying over reports they allegedly filed for US-based Radio Free Asia (RFA), amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent that has tipped the country's democracy into crisis.

The former RFA journalists - Oun Chhin and Yeang Sothearin - were detained on Tuesday night.

They face up to 15 years in jail for allegedly running an illegal media studio from a guesthouse in the capital, according to police.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trump upholds ban on elephant trophies

WASHINGTON• US President Donald Trump said he will uphold a ban on importing trophies from elephants hunted and killed in Zimbabwe, pending further review, reversing his own administration's decision from just a day earlier after a public outcry.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE