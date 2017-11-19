World Briefs: Macron's party appoints new leader

Macron's party appoints new leader
LYON• French President Emmanuel Macron's party named a new leader yesterday, as he faces the first rebellious grumblings in the 19-month-old movement that swept him to power.
Mr Christophe Castaner, 51, a smooth-talking, ultra-loyal government spokesman, takes the helm of Republic on the Move six months after Mr Macron won the presidency.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Journalists held on spying charges
PHNOM PENH• Two Cambodian journalists were charged yesterday with spying over reports they allegedly filed for US-based Radio Free Asia (RFA), amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent that has tipped the country's democracy into crisis.
The former RFA journalists - Oun Chhin and Yeang Sothearin - were detained on Tuesday night.
They face up to 15 years in jail for allegedly running an illegal media studio from a guesthouse in the capital, according to police.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Trump upholds ban on elephant trophies
WASHINGTON• US President Donald Trump said he will uphold a ban on importing trophies from elephants hunted and killed in Zimbabwe, pending further review, reversing his own administration's decision from just a day earlier after a public outcry.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE