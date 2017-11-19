World Briefs: Macron's party appoints new leader

Published
1 hour ago

Macron's party appoints new leader

LYON•  French President Emmanuel Macron's party named a new leader yesterday, as he faces the first rebellious grumblings in the 19-month-old movement that swept him to power.

Mr Christophe Castaner, 51, a smooth-talking, ultra-loyal government spokesman, takes the helm of Republic on the Move six months after Mr Macron won the presidency.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Journalists held on spying charges

PHNOM PENH•  Two Cambodian journalists were charged yesterday with spying over reports they allegedly filed for US-based Radio Free Asia (RFA), amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent that has tipped the country's democracy into crisis.

The former RFA journalists - Oun Chhin and Yeang Sothearin - were detained on Tuesday night.

They face up to 15 years in jail for allegedly running an illegal media studio from a guesthouse in the capital, according to police.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trump upholds ban on elephant trophies

WASHINGTON•  US President Donald Trump said he will uphold a ban on importing trophies from elephants hunted and killed in Zimbabwe, pending further review, reversing his own administration's decision from just a day earlier after a public outcry.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 19, 2017, with the headline 'World Briefs'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing