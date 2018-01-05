World Briefs: Macron to reform media laws to fight 'fake news'

Macron to reform media laws to fight 'fake news'

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that he would overhaul French media legislation this year to fight the spread of "fake news" on social media - which he said was a threat to liberal democracies.

Outlining the reforms, he said there would be increased transparency requirements on Internet platforms for sponsored content during elections, and that a new emergency procedure would allow a judge to delete fake news content, close a user's account or block access to a website.

REUTERS

12 dead, 180 injured in South Africa train crash

JOHANNESBURG • At least 12 people were killed and 180 hurt in South Africa yesterday when a passenger train collided with a truck and burst into flames, said an official.

Images showed a fire engulfing several passenger carriages that were derailed near Kroonstad, 200km south-west of Johannesburg.

A rail company official said teams were digging through the wreckage in search of any passengers trapped inside.

Provincial government health spokesman Mondli Mvambi said the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE