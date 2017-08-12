World Briefs: London Tube station reopens after small fire

London Tube station reopens after small fire

LONDON • British firefighters said they had extinguished a small fire on an underground train at Oxford Circus station in the centre of London's main shopping district yesterday, saying it had been caused by an electrical fault under the train. Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, with two taken to hospital as a precaution. The station reopened following a brief closure.

Aussie cafe's 'man tax' targets gender pay gap

MELBOURNE • A Melbourne cafe went viral on social media this week after introducing an 18 per cent "man tax" to raise awareness of Australia's gender pay gap. The gender surcharge at the Handsome Her cafe is optional and the proceeds are donated to a women's charity, cafe owner Alexandra O'Brien told Seven Network.

"One week out of every month, we have an 18 per cent premium for men, which is the same amount as the gender pay gap," Ms O'Brien said.

