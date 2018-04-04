World Briefs: Kuwait to recruit Ethiopian maids

Kuwait to recruit Ethiopian maids

KUWAIT CITY • Kuwait will recruit Ethiopian nationals to make up for a "deficit" in domestic workers, the authorities said yesterday, following the grisly murder of a Filipino maid in the Gulf state.

The Philippines banned its citizens from working in Kuwait after the body of 29-year-old Joanna Demafelis was found in a freezer earlier this year, bearing signs of torture.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Britain set to ban ivory sales

LONDON • Britain will ban sales of ivory in a bid to help preserve the world's dwindling elephant population, the government announced yesterday.

The ban covers ivory items of all ages, with an unlimited fine or five years in jail as the maximum penalty for breaching the ban. The decision, which must be approved by Parliament, comes after a consultation in which 88 per cent of the 70,000 respondents were in favour of such a ban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dutchman who saved Jewish babies dies

AMSTERDAM • Mr Johan van Hulst, the Dutch schoolteacher who helped save 600 Jewish babies and children from the Nazis during World War II, has died, at the age of 107.

He was among more than 26,500 gentiles recognised by Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre for risking their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

WASHINGTON POST