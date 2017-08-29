World Briefs: Kenya's tough plastic bag ban takes effect

Kenya's tough plastic bag ban takes effect

NAIROBI • Kenyans producing, selling or even using plastic bags will risk imprisonment of up to four years or fines of US$40,000 (S$54,180), as the world's toughest law aimed at reducing plastic pollution came into effect yesterday.

REUTERS

ISIS fighters to evacuate following ceasefire

BEIRUT • The Syrian army and Hizbollah are to transport Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters from an enclave on the border with Lebanon to eastern Syria after a ceasefire ended a week-long offensive against the group.

It is the first time ISIS has publicly agreed to evacuate territory under force.

REUTERS

11 dead, 26 hurt in Sadr city car bombing

BAGHDAD • A car bomb in the Iraqi capital's Shi'ite-majority district of Sadr city yesterday killed 11 people and wounded 26, security officials and medical sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Deliveroo riders in France protest over pay changes

PARIS • French riders working for the food delivery company Deliveroo have staged protests to complain about changes to their pay they claim will reduce their earnings by 20-30 per cent .

Deliveroo has said the change affects about 600 out of 7,500 bikers in France who were on contracts signed before August last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE