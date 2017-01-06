World Briefs: JFK airport to get $14.3 billion upgrade

JFK airport to get $14.3 billion upgrade

NEW YORK • New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the United States, will be getting a US$10 billion (S$14.3 billion) upgrade, New York's state governor said.

Despite being located in a city that considers itself the centre of the universe, JFK is famed for overcrowding and flight delays.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

France orders duck cull to contain bird flu

PARIS • France has ordered a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe outbreak of bird flu which has been spreading quickly over the past month, the agriculture ministry said.

All free range ducks, as well as geese, will be slaughtered between Jan 5 and Jan 20 in an area in south-western France, the ministry said in a statement.

REUTERS

Four arrested over Cairo church bombing

CAIRO • Egyptian police have arrested four people in connection with the bombing that killed dozens of Christians at Cairo's Coptic Christian cathedral last month.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll from the attack had climbed to 28 from 25 previously. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

REUTERS